Ham radio operators from the Montrose Amateur Radio Club will be participating in a national amateur radio exercise from noon on Saturday until noon on Sunday, June 23 – 24.

The event is Amateur Radio Relay League Field Day (www .arrl.org/FieldDay), an annual amateur radio activity organized since 1933 by ARRL, the national association for amateur radio in the United States.



