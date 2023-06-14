Ham radio operators from the Montrose Amateur Radio Club will be participating in a national amateur radio exercise from noon on Saturday until noon on Sunday, June 23 – 24.
The event is Amateur Radio Relay League Field Day (www .arrl.org/FieldDay), an annual amateur radio activity organized since 1933 by ARRL, the national association for amateur radio in the United States.
Hams from across North America participate in Field Day by establishing temporary ham radio stations in public locations to demonstrate their ability to communicate nation wide without using commercial infrastructure.
Field Day highlights ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent, wireless communications network.
“Hams have a long history of serving our communities when storms or other disasters damage critical communication infrastructure,” said Kathy Joslin, president of the Montrose Amateur Radio Club. “Ham radio can function completely independently of the power, internet, and phone systems and a station can be set up almost anywhere in minutes. Hams can quickly establish a radio station using an off grid power sources and communicate effectively with others.”
The public is invited to the field day site on Sunset Mesa. To get there, take Main Street west to Chipeta. Turn left and head south on Chipeta to the Sunset Mesa turn. Turn left and climb the hill. Look for antennas on the north end of the mesa just as soon as you reach the top. Signs will help guide the way.
