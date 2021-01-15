Hansen heads county commissioners

Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen will chair the board of commissioners and Commissioner Keith Caddy will serve as vice-chairman.
With Commissioner Roger Rash, Hansen and Caddy met in a special session Wednesday, for formal reorganization of the board and other annual housekeeping matters.
They formally appointed Marti Whitmore as county attorney; Ken Norris as county manager; Cindy Dunlap as budget officer; Keith Laube as road and bridge supervisor; David Andrews as road and bridge superintendent; Leslie Quyon as civil rights officer; Jennifer Sherwood as director of Montrose County Human Services; Jim Austin as director of Montrose County Public Health; Sheldon Smith as Veterans Services officer; Scott Hawkins as emergency manager and Rash as the county representative to the 7th Judicial District Community Corrections board.
They also formally set the board of commissioners as the liquor licensing authority and as the board of adjustments and equalization, plus authorized the county assessor to review petitions for abatement or refund of taxes.
The Montrose Daily Press was set as the paper of record and for the West End, the paper of record is the San Miguel Basin Forum.
