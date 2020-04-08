Richard Herman, a former Ouray County undersheriff once accused of propositioning a teenager for sex acts, was sentenced to a year of unsupervised probation for misdemeanor harassment. He is precluded by that conviction from being certified as a peace officer in Colorado.
A grand jury last year indicted Herman for attempted inducement of child prostitution in 2018. On March 9, that charge was dismissed when he pleaded guilty to harassment - following a person in public and harassment - insults/taunts/challenges, both third-class misdemeanors. A charge of child abuse also was dismissed.
In addition to being sentenced to probation, Herman was fined $1,076 and ordered to complete 48 hours of useful public service.
On March 28, 2018, Herman, then a deputy in Ouray County, was off-duty when he encountered a teenager in Montrose and called out to the teen from his truck.
According to Herman’s indictment, the youth told Montrose police Herman had passed by several times, then offered money in exchange for sex acts. The panicked teen fled and called a friend, then 911.
Herman was indicted last June. Just months before, in January, 2019, he had been appointed undersheriff in Ouray County, but he was later replaced in that role.
District Attorney Dan Hotsenpiller said Tuesday the victim, who had testified before the grand jury, was unavailable for trial, which had been set for later this month, and it was not possible to bring the teen to court to testify.
“This was not about uncooperative victims. This was not about someone who did not want to participate. I mean they were unavailable; it was not possible to get them to court, let alone actually testify,” Hotsenpiller said.
Part of the reason was the post-traumatic stress the victim experienced as the result of events in the case, he said, adding that the victim’s family had authorized that information to be stated in court at the time of Herman’s plea.
Without the testimony, prosecutors could not move forward on the inducement charge, even after evaluating those of the victim’s past statements that could be an exception to hearsay rules.
“It’s no longer a matter of some ideal outcome we would like to see. It’s a matter of what resolution is possible,” Hotsenpiller said.
“The goal of the victim and the goal of the family was to at least make sure Mr. Herman could not be a certified peace officer in the state of Colorado any longer. This plea accomplishes that goal, at least under existing Colorado law.”
Herman’s misdemeanor convictions preclude him being certified under the Peace Officer Standards and Training rules, Hotsenpiller said.
“We take very seriously our obligation to prosecute offenders, no matter who they are. We take seriously our obligation to prosecute sworn officers and other sworn offenders (people in sworn positions who are charged with a crime),” the DA said.
The fact that a defendant works in law enforcement does not automatically constitute a conflict of interest for his office, Hotsenpiller said, and it does not remove the duty to prosecute offenses.
“We evaluate the case just like any case, on an individual basis. We take very seriously the duty that those of us who have badges owe a very high standard of conduct to the communities we serve,” he said.
“Whether on duty or off, there’s a high standard of conduct that should be expected for sworn officers.”
In an unrelated case, the man who had briefly appointed Herman as undersheriff shortly after assuming office in 2019, Ouray County Sheriff Lance FitzGerald, is being prosecuted on a DUI charge. Hotsenpiller’s office is not handling this case, which was given to the 6th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. That case is set for a plea hearing Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.