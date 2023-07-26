Harps and Hammers Dulcimer Retreat comes to town

Is there a musical instrument lingering in one of your closets? Did you ever play an instrument, then as life got in the way (working, raising a family, etc.) did the music go to the back burner of your mind? Or, did you ever want to learn to play something, any instrument, to make the music inside of you to be released?
If any of these questions sound familiar, this coming Friday, Aug. 4 - 6 is the first ever retreat of its kind, to be held in Montrose. I am the one behind organizing the Harps and Hammer Dulcimers Retreat (with all other acoustic instruments welcome and invited).
Perhaps you have seen us (myself, plus some senior students) playing our harps at the Beaconfests, held each September in the Pavilion. Sometimes people might have a stereotype view of harps, seeing them usually in a formal symphony orchestra. But we all play folk harps which can play all types of music, and we delight in sharing the experience with our audiences.
This is why we are planning the retreat. With the theme, "Learning to Play Well Together," we want to share with anyone interested in the opportunity and joy to play with others.
My own musical journey started in childhood with organ and piano lessons, followed by a 20-plus year hiatus from playing any instrument until mid-life. I have been playing harps and hammer dulcimers for more than 22 years starting as an adult beginner. My husbands' uncle didn't begin the harp until age 75. We have a few harp duets on YouTube (search for "Freed Harp Duets" to see us).
I occasionally get calls from people who have an instrument in their closet that has not been played in many years, if ever, and they are looking for someone to buy it. At one time, they were interested in playing but life and time passes. Many give up on the idea, thinking they are too old or busy, but there is so much evidence that just learning something new benefits our brains, plus the added new friends.
This is the best result I see from teaching others these past nine years. In playing together on a regular basis, wonderful, lasting friendships have developed.
This is what I hope the August retreat will bring to all who attend, which can have a lasting impact on our communities. We have a few people who play every month in assisted living and nursing facilities, but the need is so great. We need more people to learn to play something, then go out and share their music with others.
