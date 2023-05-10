Harps and Hammers hosts free Mother's Day concert

Harps and Hammers Ensemble, shown here at an April 20 performance, will play a concert at the Abundant Life Church at 3 p.m. May 14. (Courtesy photo/Robin Freed)

For many families, Mother’s Day is a day to gather and spend time with their mothers and grandmothers. There are also those whose mothers and grandmothers are no longer living; do not live in the area, and also people without children of their own.

That’s where the Harps and Hammers Ensemble comes in. On Sunday, the group will bring a free Mother’s Day concert to the Abundant Life Church, 2430 Niagara Road. The concert begins at 3 p.m.



