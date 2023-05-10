Harps and Hammers hosts free Mother's Day concert

For many families, Mother’s Day is a day to gather and spend time with their mothers and grandmothers. There are also those whose mothers and grandmothers are no longer living; do not live in the area, and also people without children of their own.
That’s where the Harps and Hammers Ensemble comes in. On Sunday, the group will bring a free Mother’s Day concert to the Abundant Life Church, 2430 Niagara Road. The concert begins at 3 p.m.
"This is the situation I find myself in" said Robin Freed, of Harps and Hammers Ensemble. "My own mother passed in 2018, and I found Mother's Day to be very sad and lonely. So in 2019, we started an annual tradition to offer a free harp concert as a way to honor and remember our mothers, whether they are no longer with us, or to be able to spend more time with them.”
Sunday’s is the third Mother’s Day concert the musicians will play.
"We are so grateful to be able to play in this beautiful venue. It can seat about 150 (with the balcony) and has the state of the art sound and lighting with a large stage, thanks to the generous donation of time, and equipment from the sound engineer, Rob McAtee,” Freed said.
“This will be our third concert in this facility and we look forward to playing a fun and interesting mix of music, from folk, Celtic and traditional sources, incorporating the harps, hammer dulcimers, flute and bodhran drum. As our group continues to grow and practice weekly together, we can add more variety that will hopefully be a fun family event for all ages."
Harps and Hammers invites anyone to come up to the stage after the concert to try out the instruments and ask the players questions. All of the players are Freed’s students, who take lessons throughout the year to learn the songs that are played in the concert. The ensemble previously played a St. Patrick’s Day program in Cedaredge and at Beaconfest in Grand Junction.
The Harps and Hammers Music Studio began in April, 2014, in the old Daily Press building (now the location of Chow Down, 535 S. First St.). Freed was there for about two years before moving to the Precedence Music Academy for three years. For the past four years, she has been teaching from her home studio.
“I am so thankful for all the students who come to play with me and for the harp fans I see at many of our events,” Freed said.
Several of her students also play at assisted living and nursing home facilities, as well as for weddings and private events. Next up, a Harps and Hammers-sponsored retreat for all instruments, Aug. 4 - 6. For those who wish to play and learn, there will be workshops and a public concert with Joshua Messick on Aug. 5. Anyone interested in more information can contact Freed at 970-275-8996.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone