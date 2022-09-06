Harps in Motion brings song to stage

The ensemble, "Harps in Motion" is returning to the stage for two free programs in the coming week.
An added feature to the harp ensemble is several hammer dulcimers to play along on several of the pieces.
"We are really excited to bring something new and different with a combined ensemble" said Robin Freed, the groups' founder and director.
"Following the inspiration we all received from the recent Joshua Messick hammer dulcimer concert, we have been busy preparing an eclectic program of tunes from the 50's, folk and Celtic and even a few surprise numbers adding in some percussion."
The first concert is this coming Sunday, Sept. 11, at 4 p.m. to be held in the Chapel of the Cross in the Pioneer Village in Cedaredge. The following Thursday, Sept. 15, the Ensemble is one of the featured entertainer groups on the stage of the Senior Center at the Montrose Pavillion from 10 to 11 a.m. for the annual Beaconfest Senior Fair.
"Anyone can also see some of us playing harps in the main lobby of the Pavillion, before and after the morning program" Freed said. "Both programs are an hour in length and we hope to see our harp friends come up to say hello."
For more information about either event, call or text Freed at 970 275 8996.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone