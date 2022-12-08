Harrison is gust conductor for VSA February concerts

Charlotte Ruth Harrison

Special to the MDP

The Valley Symphony Association announces Charlotte Ruth Harrison of Orem, Utah, will guest conduct the orchestra at its winter concerts.



