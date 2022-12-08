Special to the MDP
The Valley Symphony Association announces Charlotte Ruth Harrison of Orem, Utah, will guest conduct the orchestra at its winter concerts.
She will conduct at the Montrose Pavilion at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.
Performances will feature both the orchestra and chorus. Katy Kristoffersen is in her second year as the VSA Chorus conductor. The concert partner is Montrose Regional Health, and the concert theme is, Young Composers: Be Inspired!
“We’re excited to welcome Charlotte as our orchestra guest conductor for the February concerts,’” VSA President Hartland H. Clubb Jr. said.
Born and raised in Utah, Harrison studied oboe performance with Dr. Geralyn Giovannetti at Brigham Young University and graduated magna cum laude. She earned a master of music specializing in orchestral conducting from the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) under the tutelage of Dr. Clifton Evans. She is an active conductor, oboist, educator, singer, and pianist. Her musical studies have spanned genres and ensemble types including Baroque, classical, contemporary, jazz, chorale, and more.
“I am delighted to join the VSA Orchestra and Chorus to explore and celebrate music from young and growing composers,” Harrison said. “Whether you are coming to extend your knowledge of classical and contemporary music, or to enjoy a night of beautiful melodies, this will be a concert you won’t want to miss.”
Most recently, Harrison held the position of assistant conductor and librarian for the UTA Symphony Orchestra from 2020-2022. Before this she conducted the BYU Group for New Music from fall 2019 to spring 2020.
She has also guest conducted several community orchestra rehearsals including the Utah Philharmonic Orchestra and the New Texas Symphony Orchestra.
Harrison has also had the privilege of working with many of the country’s finest conducting educators in masterclasses including Marin Alsop, Dianne Wittry, John Farrer, Edward Cumming, Mark Laycock, Dirk Brosse, and Salvatore DiVittorio.
She was chosen as one of two finalists for the Respighi prize in conducting at the New York Conducting Workshop and conducted the Chamber Orchestra of New York in their Memorial Day concert in May 2022.
Part of the selection process will be encouraging audience input about each guest conductor immediately following each performance. Feedback will be compiled to help the VSA conductor search committee reach a decision in May, when the committee expects to announce the new conductor.
“We hope people will be eager to participate in this important process,” Clubb said. “This decision is a vital one — one that will help us continue to bring classical music to life on the Western Slope.”
As an incentive to participate, a beautiful hand painted violin will be awarded as the prize in a drawing that will highlight the orchestra conductor search. Audience members who complete a guest conductor survey at any of the December, February, and April concerts will be entered into the drawing that will take place at the final April concert.
For information, news on the 2022-2023 season, the audition process, and tickets, visit the VSA on Facebook @valleysymphonyassociation or at ValleySymphony.net.
Tickets are available in Delta at Clubb’s (502 Main St.) and in Montrose at Cimarron Wealth Management (1731 E. Niagara Road) and Colorado Smiles (601 S. Third St., Montrose). Other inquiries may be directed to 970-275-8676 or info@ValleySymphony.net.