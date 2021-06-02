Calling all bikers: Haven House Transitional Living Center needs you and your friends to help make its annual poker run a success.
The fourth-annual poker run returns Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.
Haven House operates in Olathe and serves families and single women with programs and transitional housing to help take them from homelessness to self-sufficiency. One of the highlights for the children of Haven House each year is hearing the roar of the motorcycles and watching the parade of bikers cross the finish line at the center.
Bikers can choose between one of two 100-mile rides.
The first starts at Harley Davidson in Grand Junction and goes over the Grand Mesa.
The second begins at Davis Service Center in Montrose and goes over the Black Mesa.
Both rides are from 9 - 10:30 a.m. The finish line is at Haven House, North River Road, Olathe, where there will be a free barbecue catered by Still Smokin' Meats, a live DJ with karaoke by J&M Entertainment, slow drag contests, raffles, including a 50-50 split cash raffle, prizes and more.
Preregistered riders get a 1-in-50 chance of winning a two-week campground stay at Kickstands in Sturgis during the rally, a $600 value.
Preregistered riders also receive a goodie bag filled with lottery tickets, gift cards, food coupons, a commemorative jacket patch, goodies and more.
Register online at www.havenhoushomeless.org.
