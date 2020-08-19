Haven House seeks silent auction items for fundraiser

Haven House

Haven House Transitional Living Center is seeking donated items for its silent auction fundraiser.

Suggested items include, but are not limited to, jewelry, gift baskets, sporting goods, novelty items, kitchen items, gift cards and home goods.

Donations are needed by Wednesday, Aug. 26.

To make a donation, contact Lil or Larry Fredericksen at 970-626-5677; drop off on the porch at 562 Marmot Drive, Ridgway; or call Haven House at 970-323-5280 and drop off curbside (due to COVID-19), 4806 N. River Road, Olathe.

Haven House provides dorm-style housing to families and single mothers for up to 18 months, with supporting programs aimed at helping people break the cycle of homelessness and become more self-sustaining.

