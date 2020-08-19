Haven House seeks silent auction items for fundraiser

Haven House Transitional Living Center is seeking donated items for its silent auction fundraiser.
Suggested items include, but are not limited to, jewelry, gift baskets, sporting goods, novelty items, kitchen items, gift cards and home goods.
Donations are needed by Wednesday, Aug. 26.
To make a donation, contact Lil or Larry Fredericksen at 970-626-5677; drop off on the porch at 562 Marmot Drive, Ridgway; or call Haven House at 970-323-5280 and drop off curbside (due to COVID-19), 4806 N. River Road, Olathe.
Haven House provides dorm-style housing to families and single mothers for up to 18 months, with supporting programs aimed at helping people break the cycle of homelessness and become more self-sustaining.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.