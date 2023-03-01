Hawkins is 2022 West Regional Emergency Manager of the Year

Scott Hawkins, Montrose County Emergency manager, with his award. (Submitted photo/Montrose County)

The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office announces that County Emergency Manager Scott Hawkins received the West Region Emergency Manager of the Year for 2022.

Hawkins received this award at the recent Colorado Emergency Management Association annual banquet.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?