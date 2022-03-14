The world is watching the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine with growing trepidation as Russia’s invasion continues to rack up civilian casualties.
It’s not only adults who are watching — kids are, too, and 7-year-old Montrose resident Amelia Fishering has decided she wants to help.
As her mother recounted, Amelia, daughter of Sarah and David Fishering, recently watched the evening news with her family and the next day, began talking about Ukraine with her school friends. That led to conversations with her parents, whose degrees are related to international affairs. From those conversations — and her love for art — Amelia’s fundraiser idea, Sunflowers for Ukraine, blossomed.
“It’s a positive thing to do in response to something that is so negative,” Sarah Fishering said Monday.
Aware that the sunflower is a potent national symbol for Ukraine, Amelia — joined by her enthusiastic sister, Emma, 5 — decided to recruit their friends and others to create artwork inspired by the flower.
Sunflowers for Ukraine is now pulling in the arts community and community members of all ages and talents to create art that will be displayed at Montrose Center for the Arts starting March 29 and auctioned online at the end of April. The proceeds will go to the nonprofit International Relief Teams, which has a Charity Navigator score of 100 and can apply the money to help Ukrainians.
Sunflowers for Ukraine’s awareness campaign officially kicks off Saturday, March 19, at the Farmers Market from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., with a Community Sunflower Sidewalk Chalk Mural at Centennial Plaza (South Uncompahgre Avenue and South First Street).
This event will include community members in a creative effort to spread the word about the fundraiser.
Venues around downtown are hosting Sunflowers for Ukraine events Saturday afternoon.
From 1 - 4 p.m., people can:
• Stop by Mosaic at 21 N. Uncompahgre Ave. to join the Gelee Sunflower Art Project. There, they can make a piece to take home and another to donate to the auction.
Also at Mosaic, people can print a sunflower T-shirt, using a shirt they bring in, or drop off artwork they already have created for the auction.
• Just up the street, at 324 E. Main, Mauve is offering the chance to come paint a plant stake with sunflowers; this is on a drop-in basis from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
On April 1, Montrose Center for the Arts will combine its First Friday event with the Sunflower Stroll, from 5 - 7 p.m. Attendees can explore the sunflower exhibits at the arts center, 11 S. Park Ave., Mosaic and Precedence Academy (512 E. Main St.); enjoy a beverage at the arts center or Mosaic; print a sunflower T-shirt at Mosaic, or paint a sunflower sign at Mauve (which is the creators’ to keep).
Artists at MCA are also hosting classes, donating their time, and asking only for a suggested donation, although Fishering said she does not want to discourage people who cannot afford to make a donation.
“It’s something that came out of her (Amelia’s) mind. It’s been really important for me to make sure it is something that is accessible. I wouldn’t want for any individual not to participate because they feel the bar is too high for them,” Fishering said.
On April 3, from 2 - 3:30 p.m., Suzy Conty teaches children ages 5 - 11 how to create original art using Van Gogh’s sunflowers as inspiration. A donation of $20 is suggested.
On April 5, from 1 - 4, come paint sunflower art in pen, ink or watercolor with Loretta Casler. Suggested donation is $40.
Both classes are at MCA.
The participating organizations are happy to lend their efforts to the cause.
“It’s twofold,” said Liz Martinson, owner of Mauve. “We obviously have a heart from the Ukrainian people right now and what they are going through. To be able to help out in a concrete way is something I’m really passionate about.
“I also love that the whole idea started with their (the Fisherings’) daughter. I think we should encourage a kid when they want to do something for others.”
Ann Back, of Montrose Center for the Arts, said she is grateful for Amelia’s initiative, and for being asked to help.
“So far, we are all on board. We have artists already working on painting and creating. We’re helping do whatever we can to get the word out and funding to help families in Ukraine,” she said.
Center members who routinely meet up to paint on Monday mornings got busy creating sunflower work and registering online at sunflowers4ukraine.com.
“We’ve got a buzz going with our artists,” said Back.
When Back considers what is happening in Ukraine, she sees a tragedy. “I think it’s millions of people losing their homes and so many displaced people, people never able to go home again, or having no home to go to; families torn apart,” she said.
Back was touched by Amelia’s hope to help others.
“I think it’s wonderful. She is a woman — she is a young woman. I think many movements are driven by women seeing needs. I think her mother saw that and carries it, so Amelia has seized it and carries it too,” she said.
Talking about something as grim and complicated as war with young children can be challenging, Fishering said, but she and her husband approach it with honesty, answering the questions their daughters raise, so as not to overwhelm them with issues they might not be ready for.
Amelia has certainly had questions — for example, whether everyone in Russia was attacking Ukraine, or only some of the people in Russia. She’s also asked a few times: How does something like this happen?
“International security is kind of a complicated topic for a 7-year-old,” Fishering said.
She and David draw on their educational backgrounds and try to make their answers simple, as well as applicable to something their girls can relate to — a bully on the playground, for example.
“They’re both pretty curious. With a topic like this, that is really, really complicated and potentially emotional too, we just try to boil it down to things we think they can relate to, that are age-appropriate,” Sarah Fishering said.
Sometimes, the answer just isn’t knowable, such as the question “When is it going to end?” Fishering said.
“It’s kind of scary to tell her I’m not sure,” she said, but honesty delivered at a level a child can understand is their go-to approach.
Taking action helps. Following family brainstorming sessions, the Fisherings set up Sunflowers for Ukraine’s website, developed a logo, and made social media accounts. Then came the boots-on-ground efforts of Sarah Fishering reaching out to potential partners.
Many here are looking for a way to act, said Fishering.
“People have been really enthusiastic right from the get-go. I think it captures their imagination to be able to do something creative,” she said.
Plus, people will be bringing their own experiences and vision to the table when they make the art for the fundraiser.
“It’s not too much of a high bar to ask them to participate in and people like to be creative. It’s giving them what they really want, which is to help,” said Fishering.
“Anybody can be creative. You don’t have to have a specific talent.”
Also, any age can give it a try. Amelia and Emma spent part of their weekend applying what they have already learned at Mosaic to creating a sunflower piece and, their mother noted, even younger children like to make things.
Further, because the auction will be available online, bidders can come from far beyond Montrose.
“It’s good to see the community getting involved. I hope we’re all not just the choir talking to each other,” Back said.
“I think it is going to become very real Saturday, when we have the first big event. I think it will become more tangible for her (Amelia),” Fishering said.
“One thing that really struck Amelia in particular is the idea that lots and lots of (Ukrainian) people are having to leave. There are communities being torn to shreds. The idea we can come together and do something as a community, there is a good feeling about that.We are grateful we are able to get together and participate in these things where we’re looking at a situation where communities are destroyed, essentially.”
Amelia, Emma and the rest of the family are looking forward to Sunflowers for Ukraine events.
