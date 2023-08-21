Montrose Regional Health is holding its popular Health Fair event on Saturday, August 26 from 6:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the Montrose Pavilion. Complete with reduced rate blood draws and free screenings and consultations, the event is known for helping the community to connect with resources and information to improve their health.
For more than 30 years, the health fair has been an annual mainstay in Montrose. This year’s event will feature multiple free screenings including oral cancer screenings from 6:30 - 10 a.m., vision screenings from 6:30 - 11 a.m., and hearing screenings from 7 - 10:30 a.m.
Blood draws will be available from 6:30 -11 a.m. and require a 12-hour fast. The following blood tests will be offered at the Health Fair: HealthScreen (Chemistry) and Lipid Panel, $55. Hemoglobin A1C, $38. PSA for Prostate Health, $42. Complete Blood Count, $25. Vitamin D, $45. Vitamin B12, $45. Male Testosterone, $45. Advanced Lipid & Heart Health Panel, $85. HsCardioCRP, $40. Female Testosterone, $45. Female Hormone Panel, $125.
Participants are encouraged to talk with their provider to see which screenings are right for them. Insurances cannot be billed for blood draws. Cash, checks, credit, debit, HSA and FLEX cards are all accepted. Walk-ins are allowed, but pre-registering is encouraged for faster service. Visit MontroseHealth.com/HealthFair to register now.
Montrose Regional Health is the main sponsor of the event; co-sponsors include Alpine Bank, Avient, Mountain West Insurance and TEI Rock Drills. For more information about the Health Fair, call 249-2211 or visit MontroseHealth.com/HealthFair.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone