Montrose Regional Health is holding its popular Health Fair event on Saturday, August 26 from 6:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the Montrose Pavilion. Complete with reduced rate blood draws and free screenings and consultations, the event is known for helping the community to connect with resources and information to improve their health.

For more than 30 years, the health fair has been an annual mainstay in Montrose. This year’s event will feature multiple free screenings including oral cancer screenings from 6:30 - 10 a.m., vision screenings from 6:30 - 11 a.m., and hearing screenings from 7 - 10:30 a.m.



