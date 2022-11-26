Hear the spirit of the season at Christmas By Candlelight

Special to the MDP
The Valley Symphony Association presents “Christmas By Candlelight: A Colorado Christmas,” on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. (immediately following the Montrose Parade of Lights) and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m.
Presented in partnership with season partner Cimarron Wealth Management and concert partner Volunteers of America, performances celebrating the sounds of the season will be held at the Montrose Pavilion and feature both the orchestra and chorus.
A regional, all-volunteer performing arts organization in its 51st year, is in the midst of a search for their next conductor. One of three finalists for the position, Troy Raper, a well-known music educator, clinician, and performer, will guest conduct the orchestra for the December concerts.
“I am very excited to finally get a chance to work with this outstanding music organization,” Raper said. “The holidays —and holiday music specifically — are a time to enjoy the art and spirit that permeates the season. The music, images, and feelings it provokes are profound and deeply felt. Our December program will bring you back to candlelight, a warm fireplace, and gentle snow as we wander through the season in music.”
Katy Kristoffersen is in her second year as the VSA Chorus conductor.
“Featuring the chorus at each concert this season is a fabulous opportunity to collaborate with the orchestra and grow the VSA’s presence and our regional audiences,” Kristoffersen said. “It has truly been a pleasure to be a part of this organization and to work with perhaps the most fun people ever!”
Cimarron Wealth Management (formerly Colorado West Investments) will headline VSA events for an initial three-season term, marking the first time the nonprofit has had a season partner since its inception in 1970.
“In a world that is increasingly digital and distant, there is something extraordinarily special about bringing community together for a common purpose, and for over 50 years, the VSA has been at the center of this effort,” Michael Murphy, wealth advisor with CWM, said.
“The VSA enriches the community with live music; they give a diverse group of musicians an outlet for creating art and beauty; and they remain dedicated to passing on musical traditions to future generations. We will be cheering them on at each concert this year, and we hope you will, too,” he added.
“As a nonprofit, the VSA looks to the regional community for support through musician participation, concert attendance, and financial sponsorship to sustain us,” VSA Communications and Development Director Stacey Ryan said.
“Leading by example with phenomenal support are first-ever season partner Cimarron Wealth Management and long-time Christmas by Candlelight concert partner Volunteers of America.”
“Music brings passion and joy to life, and we witness the amazing effects music has in the lives of those we serve in our various healthcare and housing programs,” VOA Regional Marketing Director Erin Berge said.
“The missions of VSA and VOA align in that we both seek to uplift and enrich lives. One of many ways we provide this is through the enjoyment of music. Music sparks memories and connects us to our happiest moments, especially around the holidays. We sincerely appreciate the opportunity to partner with the VSA in their Christmas by Candlelight concerts.”
More than 100 musicians ranging in age from teens to octogenarians share the stage for the VSA’s annual Christmas concerts.
“Our concerts appeal to all ages, and we’re comprised of your friends, family, neighbors, coworkers, and fellow citizens from throughout the Uncompahgre, Grand, and North Fork Valleys, who volunteer their time and talent to produce concerts we are truly proud to present,” VSA Board President Hartland H. Clubb Jr. said. “It’s so rare and special that we on the Western Slope have access to classical music through the VSA.”
Audience input will be gathered as part of the conductor selection process immediately following each performance. (Charlotte Ruth Harrison from Orem Utah will conduct the February concerts, and Steven Aguiló-Arbues from Denver will conduct the April concerts.) Feedback will be compiled to help the committee reach a decision in May, when the VSA expects to announce the new conductor.
For information, upcoming concerts, tickets, and the audition process, visit the VSA on Facebook @ValleySymphonyAssociation and online at ValleySymphony.net. Tickets are also available in Delta at Clubb’s (502 Main St.), in Montrose at Colorado Smiles (601 S. Third St.) and at season partner Cimarron Wealth Management (1731 E. Niagara Road), and at the door on event days. Other inquiries may be directed to 970-765-8323 or info@ValleySymphony.net.