Now through Nov. 2, law enforcement will be on heightened alert for impaired drivers during Halloween weekend.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is working with Colorado State Patrol and law enforcement agencies across the state to help keep impaired drivers off of Colorado roadways during the weekend. Local authorities encourage travelers to do so responsibly and with COVID-19 guidelines in mind.
Of the 461 recorded statewide passenger vehicle fatalities that have happened on Colorado roads this year (Jan. 1–Oct. 7), 148 of those were due to impairment, or roughly 32 percent. To help keep this number from increasing, 86 agencies plan to participate in this year’s Halloween DUI enforcement. Last year, the five-day Halloween weekend enforcement period included 96 law enforcement agencies, making 250 total arrests.
Most DUI citations issued by Colorado law enforcement are on the weekend between 10 p.m. on Fridays and 2 a.m. on Saturdays, and again from 10 p.m. Saturdays to 2 a.m. Sundays. All motorists need to remember that they can be arrested for impaired driving if their blood-alcohol content (BAC) is at any level above zero, even if it’s below the legal limit of .08 percent for DUI or .05 percent for DWAI.
Personal breathalyzers can keep drivers safe by informing them of their BAC and how long to wait until they are sober. Currently Colorado residents can purchase a personal breathalyzer through BACtrack for 20% off by going to codot.bactrack.com. The offer expires Nov. 30.
Read about CDOT’s dedication to keeping Colorado roads safe, including impaired driving enforcement plans, arrest totals and safety tips at codot.gov/safety.
