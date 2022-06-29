Helen Pemberton’s paintings reflect her love of nature, local history and ancient works of art. Her medium is oil; her canvas typically large. Whenever possible, she and her husband head for the mountains.
She says she doesn’t paint onsite; she would rather be hiking, fishing or picnicking. The paintings are done in the studio from photos and memories of the places they visited.
The paintings on display this month at the Montrose Center for the Arts include views from the Uncompahgre Plateau, Blue Mesa, Owl Creek Pass and Mesa Verde.
She is particularly proud of a painting at Betatakin Ruin in Navajo National Monument. Inspired by a 1940s photo taken by Josef Muench, Pemberton contacted the University of Northern Arizona (holder of the Muench collection) for permission to paint. “The sheer magnitude of the location was irresistible,” she said.
Pemberton’s solo show will be displayed at MCA from July 1-30. Everyone is invited to the First Friday reception, from 4 – 7 p.m. July 1, and meet Pemberton. As usual, refreshments will be served.
Montrose Center for the Arts will have another special gallery exhibit in July. Roger Milway from Cedaredge has agreed to show more of his distinguished “John Rood Collection” of late 19th century impressionistic paintings in our Columbine Gallery.
Milway’s first show at MCA was a huge success. The July exhibit will consist of all different pieces from the same era. The exhibit will be up July 1-30 — a don’t-miss opportunity.
You still have a chance to own a unique piece of art! MCA’s “Square Deal” show, featuring artwork created by 60 local artists, is still hanging until the Frist Friday Reception July 1. You still have a chance to bid on paintings in our annual silent auction. Bidding ends at 7pm. All proceeds benefit MCA.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone