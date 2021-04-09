The Colorado Department of Transportation will oversee necessary helicopter operations in Glenwood Canyon on Wednesday, April 14.
The operations are required for replacing power poles in Glenwood Canyon. The poles were damaged by last year’s Grizzly Creek Fire. Helicopter operations are also scheduled to take place during the following week as part of an ongoing rockfall fence project.
The helicopter is scheduled, weather permitting, to fly on Wednesday, April 21. Helicopter operations will continue on Thursday, April 22 if work is not completed on Wednesday.
When the helicopter is airborne, traffic stops on Interstate 70 will be required for eastbound and westbound traffic. These holds are expected to last 15 or 30 minutes, depending on the work taking place, before traffic is released.
Rock Solid Solutions is the contractor on the rock fence project. Crews have been installing and repairing rockfall fencing that was also damaged during last year’s Grizzly Creek Fire. Permanent and temporary rockfall barriers have been erected in several locations, to help protect against potential rockfall due to wildfire damage in the area. Work is weather dependent and has been ongoing since December 2020 and is expected to be complete early summer 2021.
• On Wednesday, April 14, 15-minute traffic stops will take place to allow for four power poles to be installed. Motorists should expect four traffic stops, taking place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
• On Wednesday, April 21, 30- minute traffic stops will take place throughout the day beginning at 9 a.m. The closures are for westbound traffic at mile point 123.95 east of the Hanging Lake Tunnel bore and a rolling stop will be in place for eastbound traffic. Thirty-minute traffic stops may continue on Thursday, April 22, if necessary to complete work.
• Continuing project impacts Monday - Friday: a westbound right lane closure from MP 119-125 in place, west of the Hanging Lake Tunnel bore, for fence work on the slopes above the interstate. For additional information about this project or to sign up for updates, contact the project team.
• Project hotline: 970-319-2516
• Project email: I70GWCrockfall@gmail.com
• Project webpage: https://www.codot.gov/projects/i70-glenwood-grizzlycreek-rockfallfence
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.