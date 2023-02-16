Helleckson joins VSA board

Stephanie Helleckson (Courtesy photo/VSA)

For more than 50 years, the Valley Symphony Association has supported volunteer musicians of all ages and walks of life who hail from throughout the Western Slope, including the Uncompahgre, Grand, and North Fork Valleys.

The organization recently announced that Stephanie Helleckson of Paonia has been elected to the VSA Board.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?