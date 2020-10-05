The Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership and Colorado Parks and Wildlife are hosting a cleanup day for the Uncompahgre River.

Join staff and volunteers Oct. 21 from 1 — 4 p.m. at Pa-Co-Chu-Puk, Ridgway State Park to help clean from the river such pollutants as fishing line, beverage bottles, cans, nylon fabric and other litter.

For more information and to sign up, visit https://tinyurl.com/cleanunc to be redirected to the sign-up page.

