The Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership and Colorado Parks and Wildlife are hosting a cleanup day for the Uncompahgre River.
Join staff and volunteers Oct. 21 from 1 — 4 p.m. at Pa-Co-Chu-Puk, Ridgway State Park to help clean from the river such pollutants as fishing line, beverage bottles, cans, nylon fabric and other litter.
For more information and to sign up, visit https://tinyurl.com/cleanunc to be redirected to the sign-up page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.