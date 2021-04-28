Staff Report

In recognition of the extraordinary circumstances teachers and staff with Montrose County School District have encountered during the past 14 months, the Montrose County Democratic Party has established as its May community outreach campaign “Give a Cup, Thank You.”

Give a Cup invites community members to show appreciation by stopping by the Democratic Party office at 11 S. Townsend Ave., from 11 a.m. — 3 p.m., Monday — Saturday, from May 3 to 21, to add a personal thank-you note to cards that will be given to as many teachers and staff as possible.

Each card is good for one complimentary large beverage at Coffee Trader locations in Montrose, to thank the educators and staff for rising to the challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and continuing to prepare children for the future.

Donations of any amount are welcome to help defray the costs.

