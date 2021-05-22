Dunkin’ invites Grand Junction/Montrose to enjoy a Dunkin’ Iced Coffee while giving back to the community during this coming Iced Coffee Day.
On Wednesday, May 26, $0.50 from all Iced Coffees sold at participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Grand Junction/Montrose will benefit the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and its mission to bring joy to kids battling hunger or illness.
Since 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $30 million and will grant $7 million this year.
To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit www.bringjoy.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.