Dunkin’ invites Grand Junction/Montrose to enjoy a Dunkin’ Iced Coffee while giving back to the community during this coming Iced Coffee Day.

On Wednesday, May 26, $0.50 from all Iced Coffees sold at participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Grand Junction/Montrose will benefit the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and its mission to bring joy to kids battling hunger or illness. 

Since 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $30 million and will grant $7 million this year.

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit www.bringjoy.org.

