On June 24, the hope is for a big turnout to fill the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater for American Idol and Freedom Sings standout Hunter Girl, who is coming to town to play a benefit concert for Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans.
To pull it off, the alliance needs your help: It is seeking volunteers to help with set-up and take down, as well as to work the gates and circulate through the crowd to make sure all is well. “Just kind of herding cats, if you will,” is how WHAFV volunteer coordinator Amy Eifling put it.
“I need a million volunteers,” she joked. “I’m shooting for 50. There’s a lot to set up to make it right.”
Hunter Girl (Hunter Wolkonowski) was the runner-up in the 2022 season of American Idol and one of the original songwriters for Freedom Sings USA. The artist works extensively with veterans’ organizations, using music as therapy to help transform their experiences into songs. She has performed with the likes of Old Dominion, Alan Jackson and the late Charlie Daniels.
Her June 24 Montrose concert is part of the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans’ annual participation in Freedom Sings Colorado. The program pairs individual veterans with award-winning singers/songwriters who help them tell their stories through song. It costs $20,00 to $30,000 per year to bring here, and provides a non-clinical environment for veterans to share their experiences in a way that can be therapeutic.
“This is a benefit concert. We are raising money to continue our Freedom Sings colorado music therapy program for veterans,” Welcome Home Executive Director April Heard said.
The alliance needs enough volunteers for two basic shifts. Set-up is set to begin at about 3 p.m. June 24, with gates opening at around 4:30 p.m. The music starts at 5:30 p.m.
Anyone who would like to volunteer can contact Eifling at 970-765-2210.
Concert tickets are available online at www.whafv.org (scroll down and click “Purchase Tickets Here”). Prices: General admission, $30; VIP; $50 (private seating with food and beverage); kids 10 and younger: $20.
Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans and its Warrior Resource Center are located at 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way in Montrose and can be reached at 970-765-2210. The alliance provides advocacy, activities and services for the regions veterans.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
