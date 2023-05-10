A 'coup' for Montrose: Rising star HunterGirl to perform for June veterans benefit

HunterGirl will perform a benefit concert in Montrose June 24. (Submitted photo/WHAFV)

On June 24, the hope is for a big turnout to fill the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater for American Idol and Freedom Sings standout Hunter Girl, who is coming to town to play a benefit concert for Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans.

To pull it off, the alliance needs your help: It is seeking volunteers to help with set-up and take down, as well as to work the gates and circulate through the crowd to make sure all is well. “Just kind of herding cats, if you will,” is how WHAFV volunteer coordinator Amy Eifling put it.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

