Meeting Montrose: Homes For Our Troops introduces third veteran recipient of specially adapted home

1st Sgt. Danny Wallace approaches Grace Community Church on Nov. 12, flanked by Bill Ivey, executive director of Homes For Our Troops, and Wallace's wife, Kelly. Wallace is the third veteran who will be having a specially adapted home built for him in Montrose. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

On Saturday, May 20, the national nonprofit organization Homes For Our Troops invites the Montrose community to a Volunteer Day event to help landscape Army 1st Sgt. Daniel Wallace’s future specially adapted custom home.

The new home for Wallace, who was severely injured in Iraq, has more than 40 adaptations including lower countertops and roll under sinks. The event will be held at 15090 6140 Lane, Montrose, at 10 a.m. (Check-in at 9:30 a.m.)



