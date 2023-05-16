1st Sgt. Danny Wallace approaches Grace Community Church on Nov. 12, flanked by Bill Ivey, executive director of Homes For Our Troops, and Wallace's wife, Kelly. Wallace is the third veteran who will be having a specially adapted home built for him in Montrose. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
On Saturday, May 20, the national nonprofit organization Homes For Our Troops invites the Montrose community to a Volunteer Day event to help landscape Army 1st Sgt. Daniel Wallace’s future specially adapted custom home.
The new home for Wallace, who was severely injured in Iraq, has more than 40 adaptations including lower countertops and roll under sinks. The event will be held at 15090 6140 Lane, Montrose, at 10 a.m. (Check-in at 9:30 a.m.)
On Dec. 9, 2003, 1SG Wallace was serving as the first sergeant of Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, in Tal Afar, Iraq, when he was injured in a suicide bomb blast. He sustained severe eye injuries, and was air evacuated from the blast site. The damage left 1SG Wallace blind in the right eye and legally blind in the left with deteriorating vision.
The Volunteer Day is an event hosted by HFOT for the community to landscape the home by laying sod and planting trees and flowers in preparation for the Veteran’s homecoming.
Wallace dedicates much of his life to the Blind Veterans Association, supporting and advocating for other blind comrades. He looks forward to the freedom he will regain with his specially adapted custom home and plans to make it a home base for other Veterans. 1SG Wallace will receive his home at a Key Ceremony event Saturday, June 3.
Volunteers are asked to bring gardening gloves and will receive an HFOT T-Shirt and lunch.
Homes For Our Troops relies on contributions from donors, supporters, and corporate partners for the building of each veteran’s home. Currently there are 76 HFOT home-build projects for injured Veterans in various stages of completion nationwide. Community members may hold fundraisers or make donations. To find out more on how to get involved or make a donation visit www.hfotusa.org.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone