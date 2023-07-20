The Montrose Police Department, in an effort to support Special Olympics, is participating in “Tip-A-Cop” at Chili’s on Sunday, July 23.
From noon to 8 p.m., officers will host a tip jar-style fundraiser at a table in the restaurant, where they will accept cash donations to benefit Special Olympics Colorado.
• The police department is also hosting a school supply drive this year, accepting donations at the Public Safety Complex, 434 S. First St., until close of business Aug. 7. The lobby is open from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday - Thursday. Donate items such as crayons, dry-erase markers, pencils, tissues, ring binders, glue sticks, composition notebooks, headphones/earbuds, highlighters and more.
The idea is to create a supply bank from which school teachers can draw when they spot a student who may be in need, MPD Chief Blaine Hall said. Donations will be given directly to Montrose County School District.
“It’s another way our officers can help members of the community, especially children,” Hall said, noting that as police officers, he and others often see the bad side of the community and how children are affected. “It’s a way to drive the community to help kids,” he said.
• The MPD is also looking to help foster a sense of community in hosting a local event for National Night Out 2023.
The public is invited to Centennial Plaza (across the street from the police station, 434 S. First St .) from 5 - 8 p.m. Aug. 1 to celebrate the 40th annual National Night Out, along with the MPD, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, Olathe Police Department, The Dolphin House, Ariel Clinical Services, Montrose Fire Protection District, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and WestCO Dispatch.
The police and their partner agencies will be serving up hot dogs and hamburgers, as well as hosting fun activities for children. Come get to know your local emergency agencies and each other. Hall says if you cannot make it to National Night Out, consider visiting your neighbors and getting to know them. “That strengthens community bonds and encourages people to call (police) if they see something amiss,” Hall said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone