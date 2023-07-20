natiaonl night out

The Montrose Police Department, in an effort to support Special Olympics, is participating in “Tip-A-Cop” at Chili’s on Sunday, July 23.

From noon to 8 p.m., officers will host a tip jar-style fundraiser at a table in the restaurant, where they will accept cash donations to benefit Special Olympics Colorado.



