Staff Report

A small fire near Sargents was contained Friday was contained that same day, thanks in part to heavy rainfall.

The Hicks Fire sparked up about 5 miles southwest of Sargents, off National Forest System Trail No. 492. IN all, it burned about 1.3 acres.

Crews and a helicopter established water pumps and hoses to help contain the fire, which was declared fully contained by about 6:30 p.m.

Tags

Load comments