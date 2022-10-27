Highline Lake deemed 'infested' with invasive mussels

CPW staff has discovered the presence of additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake. (Submitted photo/CPW)

Special to the MDP

Invasive mussels have infested Highline Lake at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma — the first body of water in the state to be deemed as infested.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?