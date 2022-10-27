Highline Lake deemed 'infested' with invasive mussels

Special to the MDP
Invasive mussels have infested Highline Lake at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma — the first body of water in the state to be deemed as infested.
The discovery came following increased testing after Colorado Parks and Wildlife found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling on Sept. 14.
The additional invasive mussels in the water is indicative of an established population in the reservoir and has prompted CPW to change the status of the body of water from “Suspect” to “Infested.”
This is the first time a body of water has been categorized as infested with zebra mussels in the state of Colorado.
There is currently no boating on the lake because Highline Lake closes to all surface-water activities for the season annually on Oct. 1.
“Thanks to Colorado’s robust early detection sampling and monitoring program, we were able to make this discovery,” said CPW Acting Director Heather Dugan.
“As more and more people use our water resources for boating, we must continue to work tirelessly to prevent the spread of these harmful invasive species.”
Colorado requires boats to be professionally inspected if:
• A boat has been in any body of water that is positive, or suspect for aquatic nuisance species (ANS)
• A boat has been in any body of water outside of Colorado
• A boat will be entering any water body where inspections are required
Boats exiting infested waters that are not cleaned, drained, and dry are subject to mandatory decontamination requirements.
The establishment of invasive species can lead to millions of dollars in damages to water-based infrastructure, impact water quality and limit recreational opportunity.
CPW’s invasive species experts are evaluating next steps and will have more to communicate on the actions it is taking at Highline Lake at a later date.
Help CPW stop the movement of harmful invasive species, such as zebra mussels, into new waters. Learn more about ANS at cpw.state.co.us (click “About Us” for a drop-down menu and select “Aquatic Nuisance Species”).
