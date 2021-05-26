Little Blue Creek Canyon on US 50 will be open to two-way traffic starting at noon Friday, through 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, for the Memorial Day holiday.
After that time, regularly scheduled closures between mile markers 123 and 127 resume.
There will be no nighttime closures until June 3.
The section of road is undergoing a lengthy project to increase safety. Other than holidays as announced, the project area, about 30 miles east of Montrose and 30 miles west of Gunnison, is closed to two-way traffic for substantial periods most days of the week, with an open hour during lunchtime Monday - Friday, from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
It is open for single-lane, alternating traffic outside of the lunch period and motorists who do not detour prior should anticipate lengthy delays.
Full roadway closures occur overnight Monday - Thursday, from 7:30 p.m. - 6:30 a.m.
The road is open to two-way traffic for weekends, starting at about 7:30 p.m. Fridays and ending at 6:30 a.m. Mondays.
When US 50 is closed, local passenger vehicles and small trucks can use Colorado Highway 92 as a local alternate route. All other trucks and recreation vehicles over 70 feet in length will need to use I-70 to the north, US 160 to the south, or wait for one of the planned openings. Please allow additional time due to the restricted open times and single-lane operations.
Vehicles carrying hazardous materials will need to use I-70 to the north, US 160 to the south, or wait for one of the planned openings. Please allow additional time due to the restricted open times and single-lane operations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.