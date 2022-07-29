Purchase Access

Many nonprofits and businesses are struggling to hire and retain employees, whether it’s due to lack of housing, the “Great Resignation,” a demand for higher wages, or the ongoing effects of pandemic stress. These issues, combined with increased needs for services and programs, have made hiring and staffing issues a challenge for many businesses and nonprofits.

To promote discussion on this topic and initiate collaboration and solutions, the Telluride Foundation is hosting a “Community Conversation: Hiring & Retaining Staff” on Wednesday Aug. 3rd, from 10 a.m. - noon at the Sherbino Theatre in Ridgway.



