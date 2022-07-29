Many nonprofits and businesses are struggling to hire and retain employees, whether it’s due to lack of housing, the “Great Resignation,” a demand for higher wages, or the ongoing effects of pandemic stress. These issues, combined with increased needs for services and programs, have made hiring and staffing issues a challenge for many businesses and nonprofits.
To promote discussion on this topic and initiate collaboration and solutions, the Telluride Foundation is hosting a “Community Conversation: Hiring & Retaining Staff” on Wednesday Aug. 3rd, from 10 a.m. - noon at the Sherbino Theatre in Ridgway.
This discussion is open to anyone interested in the topic, but the conversation will be especially focused on nonprofit organizations and collaboration.
The conversation will be facilitated by Kelly Goodin, executive director of Second Chance Humane Society, and Tera Wick, Ridgway Community Initiatives Facilitator. In addition, Claudia Garcia Curzio, Latinx Outreach Specialist at the Wilkinson Public Library, will discuss best practices for hiring and retaining diverse staff and ensuring an inclusive workplace.
For more information or to RSVP for the Community Conversation workshop, please contact April Montgomery at 970-728-8717 or april@telluridefoundation.org.
This workshop is the second in a series of informational sessions for nonprofits hosted by the Telluride Foundation this year. Workshop descriptions and registration links can also be found on the Foundation’s website, www.telluridefoundation.org.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone