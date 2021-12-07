The Hispanic Affairs Project is among 12 Western Slope organizations to receive a share of $568,882 in flexible support grants from the NextFifty Initiative.
Families Plus of Delta and North Fork Senior Connections in Paonia also received funding awards.
NextFifty Initiative, which funds game-changing efforts to improve and sustain the quality of life for people in their second 50 years, announced a total of $3.5 million in grants to similar organizations around the state and $3.7 million in funding to organizations located outside of Colorado.
“The COVID-19 pandemic created exceptional challenges for many organizations that support older adults,” said Diana McFail, president and CEO of NextFifty Initiative. “We created the flexible support opportunity, in part, to simplify the process of applying for funds and to allow organizations to request the type of support they most need to meet the rapidly evolving needs of older people in their communities.”
For this funding cycle, NextFifty asked applicants to explain how a grant would support each organization’s specific goals related to older adults, allowing for a wide variety of requests based on need.
“The grantees’ myriad projects and efforts demonstrate the many ways in which organizations are working to improve the lives of older adults on the Western Slope and around the state,” added McFail.
The organizations that received funds serve older adults in a variety of categories including caregiver support, community life, elder justice, health, housing, multi-generational support, social services, technology, transportation, and workforce/employment.
The Western Slope recipients are:
• The Counseling and Education Center (Grand Junction) – The Counseling and Education Center provides affordable, professional mental health counseling on a sliding fee scale for those who are underserved, uninsured, underinsured and below the federal poverty level. The center will use the $10,000 NextFifty grant to support its mental health program and to ensure the credentialing of a licensed clinical social worker to allow for Medicare billing.
• HomewardBound of the Grand Valley (Grand Junction) – HomewardBound of the Grand Valley addresses homelessness through a “housing first” model that provides short-term emergency shelter and assistance in attaining permanent housing. The $70,000 grant from NextFifty will support a full-time case manager who will serve an estimated 700 older adults.
• Doors 2 Success (Grand Junction) – Doors 2 Success helps Mesa County residents achieve economic independence and empowers them to stabilize and improve their lives and the lives of their children through education, training, referrals, and other supportive services tailored to their individual household needs. The $80,000 grant from NextFifty will allow the organization to expand its services to reach an additional 350 households.
• Families Plus (Delta) – Families Plus supports children with an opportunity to become healthy, self-sufficient, and resilient adults. Within Families Plus, Grandparents Plus aims to provide older adults providing full-time care for grandchildren with opportunities to connect and engage with others in similar situations. The NextFifty grant of $25,000 will increase respite care for grandparent-led families and support outreach throughout Delta County’s rural areas.
• North Fork Senior Connections (Paonia) – North Fork Senior Connections' mission is to help adults 65 and older in the rural North Fork Valley to age in place and in community. The $12,000 grant from NextFifty will support their partnership with the Paonia Senior Center to turn the senior center into a hub of activities managed/sponsored by Senior Connections staff while the senior center board undertakes facility improvements to their building.
• Eagle County Public Health and Environment (Eagle) – The mission of Eagle County Public Health is to advance the health, safety, and well-being of all Eagle County residents by building a strong community, promoting healthy behaviors and connecting individuals to community resources. The NextFifty grant of $57,200 will support a collaborative effort between Eagle County Healthy Aging, a unit within Eagle County Public Health and Environment, and Mountain Recreation, a Colorado Special District. The new resources will be used to employ a bilingual contractor to work 20 hours a week at each organization to boost the capacity of each organization to better serve the older adults of Eagle County to offer more robust programs for both mind and body.
• Habitat for Humanity Roaring Fork Valley (Glenwood Springs) – Habitat for Humanity Roaring Fork Valley advocates for affordable housing for families and individuals from Parachute to Aspen. The $200,000 grant from NextFifty will support the organization’s effort to build Wapiti Commons, an affordable housing project in Rifle that will include condos specifically designed and reserved for older adults.
• HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley (Glenwood Springs) – HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley provides compassionate, dignified palliative and end-of-life care to patients and their families. The $28,000 NextFifty grant will fund wrap-around services, including social workers, chaplains and bereavement support.
• Valley Meals and More (Glenwood Springs) – Valley Meals and More enhances the wellness of older adults in the region by providing access to nutritious daily meals, connection to community members, and access to support services to allow older residents to age in place, safely, independently, and with dignity. The NextFifty grant ($25,000) will purchase meals and supplies and support staff salaries.
• Gunnison County Department of Health and Human Services (Gunnison) – The Gunnison Department of Health and Human Services provides culturally competent advocacy, prevention, protection, and support services to families of Gunnison and Hinsdale Counties so they can prosper and thrive in a healthy and supportive community. The NextFifty grant of $21,682 will fund part-time staff who will connect older adults with information, assistance, referrals, service enrollment, and community resources.
• Hispanic Affairs Project (Montrose) – Based in Montrose, Hispanic Affairs Project is a grassroots organization providing support and direct assistance to families, raising awareness of resources while promoting community engagement. Project Integration Program for Older Latino Immigrants will reach over 250 older adults in seven counties. NextFifty funds ($25,000) will support essential staffing to address language barriers and limited access to technology.
• La Plata Senior Services (Durango) – La Plata Senior Services provides a range of support services to individuals 60 years of age and older. NextFifty funds ($15,000) will provide staffing for the center and offer older adults an opportunity for meaningful engagement.