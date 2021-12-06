Hispanic Affairs Project Executive Director Ricardo Perez and his wife, Karen Sherman Perez, development director of the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition-West Slope point, stand in front of an American flag Wednesday outside their office at Region 10.
The Hispanic Affairs Project and numerous other local nonprofits invite the community to join Colorado Gives Day on Tuesday, Dec. 7. The movement encourages communities to celebrate the impact of nonprofits across Colorado.
"This year we have seen positive outcomes in our work to promote the integration of immigrants in Western Colorado, but there are still many barriers to overcome for our community to achieve a brighter future for their families," said Ricardo Perez, the executive director for HAP.
A donation to HAP through a Colorado Gives Day gift will provide crucial assistance, such as immigration legal services; offer outreach and education to keep the community informed about important issues, rights and responsibilities; and build bridges and understanding between immigrants and U.S.-born communities, according to the HAP press release.
