The Hispanic Affairs Project received a major nod from the Community Resource Center, the Denver-based entity working to bolster and sustain a healthy nonprofit sector in the state.

The CRC on Thursday, Jan. 26, presented HAP with the Community Trailblazer Award during its annual “State of the Sector” event designed to celebrate collaboration among nonprofits and their successes.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?