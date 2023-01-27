The Hispanic Affairs Project works in supporting naturalization ceremonies and registering citizens to vote, in a partnership with Denver-based Community Resource Center, September, 2022. (Courtesy photo/HAP)
Local professional journalism is not free. In the effort to inform during COVID-19 we're providing this story for your benefit. Please join us, subscribe now..
1 of 2
Ricardo Perez, executive director of the Hispanic Affairs Project, displays the Trailblazer Award HAP received on Jan. 26. (Courtesy photo/HAP)
The Hispanic Affairs Project works in supporting naturalization ceremonies and registering citizens to vote, in a partnership with Denver-based Community Resource Center, September, 2022. (Courtesy photo/HAP)
The Hispanic Affairs Project received a major nod from the Community Resource Center, the Denver-based entity working to bolster and sustain a healthy nonprofit sector in the state.
The CRC on Thursday, Jan. 26, presented HAP with the Community Trailblazer Award during its annual “State of the Sector” event designed to celebrate collaboration among nonprofits and their successes.
“This is for our organization,” HAP Executive Director Ricardo Perez said on Friday, Jan. 27. “I accepted on behalf of our community of the Western Slope, mainly Montrose. We are feeling very good, happy that not only HAP, but the Western Slope, is gaining attention in the nonprofit sector of Colorado.”
The Hispanic Affairs Project is a small nonprofit dedicated to immigrant inclusion and using community engagement and collaboration to effect change. HAP assists people with programs, education, outreach and provides support in navigating the path to citizenship.
“The Community Trailblazer Award is given to an organization identified as implementing positive changes in their community. We are honored to recognize Hispanic Affairs Project as the Community Trailblazer this year,” said Maria Fabula, CRC president and CEO, in a provided comment.
“This award recognizes HAP as a leader in the community that has promoted and led innovative, grassroots social change in our state and sector.”
The Hispanic Affairs Project won recognition for its ongoing collaboration with the City of Gunnison to make that community more inclusive to the migrant and refugee sectors and integrating those members into public life.
“We are stepping out in many directions, working with may key organizations. This was a big highlight, because this kind of collaborations between private and public partnerships is not very common,” Perez said.
The Trailblazer Award also recognized HAP’s contribution to better labor protections and policies for foreign workers, particularly in rural industries, such as shepherding.
The local nonprofit was part of a coalition in the state that backed a farmworkers bill of rights. The 2021 legislation provided state minimum wage, overtime pay and labor organization protections, according to published reports.
HAP further participated in a steering committee to advance a 2022 bill using $35 million from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for a grant program to benefit small, community-based nonprofits that took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill became state law in 2022 and allows the grant funding to be used for infrastructure and capacity building.
“We’re very happy to support other organizations. Other nonprofit groups are receiving grants for capacity building,” Perez said.
He believes Colorado has become a better place to live and work, due to the efforts of many nonprofits, not just HAP, and also credited those elected officials who are paying more attention to equity issues.
“We are seeing the difference. Ten, 15 years ago, it was very different. Now, we are feeling we are making progress. I would like to recognize that,” Perez said.
“Colorado is now a better place for immigrants. This is thanks to our receiving community as well. … We still have a lot to do, but it looks like we are going in the right direction.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone