downtown hotel rathborn

A concept of the announced hotel at the corner of South Cascade and South First, next to the Fox Theater in downtown Montrose. Developers are targeting a 2023 open date. 

 (Courtesy photo)

The former Knights of Pythias building, one of Montrose’s oldest downtown buildings, will once again come alive to shelter visitors from around the world as work to transform the building into a boutique hotel is set to begin this fall.

The Knights of Pythias building, or “KP” building, located at 33 S. Cascade Ave. in historic downtown Montrose, has sat empty since a devastating fire in 2012 rendered the building uninhabitable.



