Hobby Lobby and Discount Tire are moving into River Landing Shopping Center soon, according to Max Gansline with TSG Properties, a real estate firm that manages River Landing.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Hobby Lobby and Discount Tire to River Landing,” Gansline told the Press Thursday morning. “And (we’re) excited those businesses are coming to the Montrose community.”
Sandy Head, Montrose Economic Development Corporation executive director, said Hobby Lobby is going to be useful for Montrose residents and that Hobby Lobby is a good store to fill the vacant building left by J.C. Penney.
“(Hobby Lobby) is one of the reasons why some people had to go to Grand Junction for certain things you can’t yet get in Montrose. J.C. Penney was a huge loss for us. It’s good to get another strong, nationwide-type retailer in the community. It will be a good addition,” Head said.
“And it’s always good to have your buildings occupied. It’s more sales tax here, which is awesome. I think Hobby Lobby will be good for the community. It’s good to have buildings occupied and it’s overall a good feeling for our community as these businesses continue to grow.”
According to Pete Neumann, with Leadership Circle LLC, which does property management at River Landing, Hobby Lobby signed a lease for the 88,000 square-foot former J.C. Penney building. The store is expected to take up about 60,000 square feet. He didn’t know how else the building would be used, but he believes the national craft store retailer will be completely renovate the building and is expected to open in early 2022. He believes the store is taking control of the building Aug. 1.
Discount Tire, according to Neumann, purchased a lot near Target. Discount Tire is planned for the southwest corner of Rio Grande Avenue and U.S. 550.
