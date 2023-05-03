Hole-y moley! Sinkhole eats part of Highway 133; road closed

Trying to get from Somerset to Paonia? Don’t plan on a direct route anytime soon. A section of Colorado Highway 133 collapsed when a large sinkhole opened up, damaging the road between mile points 14 and 19.
The highway is closed in both directions and motorists are being told to avoid the area unless absolutely necessary.
Heavy spring runoff helped open the sinkhole, which started April 29. The road has been closed since the evening of May 2. There is also a damaged culvert near the roadway.
The Colorado Department of Transportation was on May 3 working on temporary ways to safely reopen the road, but these means are limited, also because of runoff, as well as terrain.
During the closure, CDOT is coordinating with partner agencies and local residents to allow extremely limited travel in the area, including for emergency services.
In the event of an emergency, local residents should call 911 for assistance. Travelers are encouraged to use COtrip.org for planning an alternate route around the area. Motorists traveling to the Colorado Highway 82 (Roaring Fork Valley) or Interstate 70 can detour around the closure via US Highway 50 and I-70.
All real-time travel impacts will continue to be posted to COtrip.org Commuters and local residents should plan on not being able to travel through the area during the closure, due to the size of the sinkhole.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone