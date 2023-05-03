Hole-y moley! Sinkhole eats part of Highway 133; road closed

A gaping sinkhole has closed a section of Colorado 133 between Somerset and Paonia. (Courtesy photo/CDOT)

Trying to get from Somerset to Paonia? Don’t plan on a direct route anytime soon. A section of Colorado Highway 133 collapsed when a large sinkhole opened up, damaging the road between mile points 14 and 19.

The highway is closed in both directions and motorists are being told to avoid the area unless absolutely necessary.



