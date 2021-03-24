The Association of Montrose Churches will hold Holy Week services at different member churches between March 29 and April 2. Each service begins at 7 a.m. and lasts about a half-hour, followed by a continental breakfast. Donations made through the offering at each service will go to the association’s Rent and Utility Fund.

Monday, March 29 and April 5: First Church of the Nazarene, 705 S. 12th St.

Tuesday, March 30 and April 6: Cedar Creek Church, 222 S. Townsend Ave.

Wednesday, March 31 and April 7: Celebration Church, 2900 Sunnyside Road

Thursday, April 1 and April 8: All Saints Anglican Church, 2057 S. Townsend Ave.

Friday, April 2 and 9: Church on the Hill, 62985 Highway 90.

In addition to the Association of Montrose Churches services, Montrose United Methodist Church has announced the following Holy Week services:

For Holy Thursday, April 1, drive-thru communion is at 7:30 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. at the church, 19 S. Park Ave.

On Good Friday, April 2, there will be a candlelight worship service on the church steps, 7:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 4, offers celebrations at Cerise Park all morning: Youth sunrise service, 6 a.m.; Easter egg hunt, 9 a.m. and celebration worship at 10 a.m.

The Methodist Church is also holding morning devotions virtually Monday, March 29 — Wednesday, March 31; see montroseumc.org.

This article does not necessarily include all Holy Week and Easter observations by all churches in the county; it reflects information provided by the churches listed.

