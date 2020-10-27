Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor last week honored the memory and service of K-9 Oxx, presenting Sgt. Keith Sanders, department K-9 handler, with a Sheriff’s Commendation for the late Belgian Malinois, who succumbed to cancer Oct. 19.
During Oxx’s nine years of service to Delta and Montrose communities, Oxx and Sanders made the area safer by taking vast quantities of illegal narcotics off the streets and finding lost or missing people, the sheriff’s announcement of the commendation said. Oxx also assisted in the apprehension of multiple dangerous or fleeing suspects and in doing so, protected the life of other law enforcement officers.
“K-9 Oxx was a gentle giant who could comfort sick children in a hospital and pose for pictures with kids; but was ready to work at a moment’s notice,” Taylor’s announcement said. “Unfortunately, cancer was K9 Oxx’s last challenge and Oxx passed away on the evening of Oct. 19. K-9 Deputy Oxx served the Delta County citizens with respect, integrity and compassion and will be greatly missed by the entire Delta County Sheriff’s Office.”
The Delta County Board of County Commissioners joined Sheriff Taylor and Undersheriff Quinn Archibeque on Oct. 21 in presenting the Sheriff’s Commendation to Sanders and honoring K-9 Oxx’s life and memory.
To learn more about the K9 Unit and the work of Sanders and new K-9 Deputy Teg, like and follow the Delta County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit on Facebook.
