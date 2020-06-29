In the popular children’s book, “Alexander and Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day,” the main character wakes to find bubble gum tangled in his hair. This disgusting discovery triggers a downhill spiral of events leading to Alexander’s no good, very bad day.
All of us can relate. Maybe it’s been awhile since we’ve found gum in our hair, but not so long ago that we have had that day that starts off wrong and gets progressively worse. Nothing seems to go our way. Misfortune is our middle name. Sometimes these bad days string together into bad weeks or even dark seasons. It just feels like we can’t get a break.
In the light-hearted book, Alexander believes the secret to escaping his horrible, bad day is to go to Australia. For me, I look closer to home, I find myself saying “enough is enough.” Out of desperation, I pull the curtains and pull up the covers to end the terrible, very bad day. In the quiet before sleep comes, there is clarity.
It is not really desperation that causes us to think that Australia is the answer to our problems or simply sends us early to bed. It is the promise of a new beginning. It is the chance for a new start. It is the belief that tomorrow will be different and better than today. It is hope.
This is the fascinating resiliency of our human nature. This hope for a fresh start is embedded in our very being by our creator. God promises newness and reward for those who believe in Him. Isaiah brings his book to a close in the 22nd verse of the 66th chapter, “As the new heavens and the new earth that I will make will endure before me,” declares the Lord, “so will your name and descendants endure.”
He does not promise us a life free of the terrible, horrible, no good days but He promises us a newness of spirit in Him that will endure.
The promise of this newness is true and present in each of us but we must choose it. Isaiah goes on in verses 23 and 24 to share the cautionary and strong words of the Lord, “From one New Moon to another and from on Sabbath to another, all mankind will come and bow down before me,” says the Lord. “And they will go out and look upon the dead bodies of those who rebelled against me…”. Our hope does come from the Lord but choosing Him first and removing all that separates us from Him is how we claim his goodness.
The Bible tells us much about David, a person who had many terrible, no good days, but was described as a man after God’s own heart. The 51st Psalm is David’s pouring out of his heart to God following the discovery of his adultery. He begins by asking God to “have mercy on me according to your unfailing love.” Often our no good days have much to do with our own hearts and the actions we have taken.
David goes on to acknowledge the goodness of God and humbly prays for God to “create in me a pure heart and renew a steadfast spirit within me.” There it is.
Horrible, terrible, very bad, days will occur but when we invite God to be present with us His goodness makes the “no good” part of that very bad day disappear. His goodness endures all circumstances and renews our spirits. His grace and salvation have allowed for our sins to sunset. At the same time, He promises hope and newness with each sunrise. May God’s goodness be with you both in the good days and the bad. This is His promise.
Melanie Hall, a Western Colorado native, is mother of three sons and works in the community as a director of a nonprofit clinic providing services to the underserved.
