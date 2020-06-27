HopeWest in Delta receives $5,000 grant for masks, face shields

HopeWest of Delta, Colorado was recently awarded $5,000 of grant funding by the Colorado COVID Relief Fund to help respond to Delta County’s Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) needs for HopeWest care providers, and Delta County long term health care facilities, in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“We are incredibly pleased to receive this grant award to assist with the PPE needs for those on the frontline of COVID-19, in Delta County”, said HopeWest Delta Program Direct Dorothy Pew, “We are seeing firsthand how crucial having the appropriate PPE can help our caregivers remain safe, while continuing to provide vital services in our community.”
As HopeWest is a part of Delta County’s Emergency Operations team, it has provided a unique opportunity for collaboration in this effort. “Preventing the transmission of COVID-19 is our highest priority” said Delta County Administrator Robbie LeValley, “Mitigating the number of positives in our County will assist in not overwhelming our local healthcare system. PPE allows HopeWest and those working in long term healthcare facilities to stay healthy, which in turn keeps those that they serve healthy, as well.”
There are more than 500 individuals being served by HopeWest and Delta County long term health care facilities; this generous grant from the Colorado Relief Fund assures approximately eight additional weeks of PPE for those workers.
Led by an executive committee in coordination with the Governor’s Office, the Colorado COVID Relief Fund was developed to raise and coordinate allocation of funds based on COVID-19 prevention, impact and recovery needs of community-based organizations in Colorado. The Fund is organized to ensure that the most acute community needs across the state are being addressed and that community voice is reflected in all funding decisions made over time.
HopeWest of Western Colorado is celebrating 25 years of caring for friends and neighbors across the Western Slope. They serve more than 7,000 square miles with five offices and a state-of-the-art HopeWest Hospice Care Center. With a staff of 375 and more than 1,300 volunteers, they provide care to more than 2,500 patients and well-over 1,500 individuals coping with grief every year in the counties that they serve.
