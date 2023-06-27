HopeWest, a leading nonprofit organization committed to providing support and guidance to individuals and families facing grief and loss, announces the return of its highly anticipated annual Camp Good Grief.
This transformative camp offers a safe and nurturing environment for children and teens in grades three through eight who have experienced loss or anticipatory grief to address their experiences while enjoying the great outdoors on July 14-16 at Camp Cedaredge in Cedaredge.
Taking place over a weekend, the camp offers a unique blend of therapeutic programs and recreational opportunities. Under the expert guidance of HopeWest staff and trained volunteers, campers will have the opportunity to engage in various activities such as art, music, and storytelling, specially tailored to foster self-expression and emotional well-being.
In addition to the scheduled activities, campers will have free time to explore the beautiful surroundings, indulge in outdoor adventures, and create lasting memories with new friends who understand their grief journey.
"We understand the profound impact of grief on children and teenagers, and our Camp Good Grief aims to provide a supportive space where they can openly express their emotions, connect with peers who share similar experiences, and discover healthy coping mechanisms," said Courtney Flores Rodriguez, director of Bereavement Services at HopeWest.
"Our dedicated team is excited to guide campers through a weekend filled with healing activities, outdoor adventures, and moments of joy."
Although there is a fee of $50 to attend the camp, HopeWest offers scholarships to those in need, ensuring that financial barriers do not hinder participation.
Spaces for Camp Good Grief are limited, and priority will be given to applicants who have not attended camp in the past. Families are encouraged to submit their applications promptly to secure a spot for their child or teen.
To submit an application for HopeWest Camp Good Grief, interested individuals are invited to visit HopeWestCO.org/camp-good-grief where they will find detailed information and an easy-to-use application form. For any additional inquiries or assistance, the dedicated team at HopeWest can be reached at 970-245-5377.
