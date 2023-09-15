Horoshko headlines at Stories & Poems

Talking Gourds Poetry Program and the Lone Cone Library in Norwood have teamed up for the third session of its new live community sharing series, Stories & Poems. At the library on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 7:30 p.m., artist and editor, Sonja Horoshko of Cortez will perform pieces from her second Southwestern anthology of regionally contributed poetry and prose.

“After several years of Covid-wary avoidance of live events, we’re happy to offer a sharing circle for storytellers and poets,” said Talking Gourds co-director Art Goodtimes.



