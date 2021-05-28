Montrose Memorial Hospital has announced dates for its early blood draws as a first step to getting back to previous health fairs that were put on hold due to COVID-19.
Full health fairs, with informational booths and screenings, are expected to resume next year.
This year, early blood draws are available:
• Saturday, Aug. 7 – 4H Event Center, Ridgway, 7 - 10 a.m.
• Tuesday, Aug. 10 - 13 – Montrose Pavilion, 6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
• Saturday, Aug. 14 – Montrose Pavilion. Appointments only, 6:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and walk-ins allowed from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Known for connecting the community with reduced rate blood draws, the events feature various screenings to assist the community in monitoring their health. Offerings include HealthScreen (Chemistry) & Lipid Panel, Hemoglobin A1C, PSA for Prostate Health, Complete Blood Count (CBC), Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, Male Testosterone, Advanced Lipid & Heart Health Panel, and hsCardioCRP.
Event organizers noted this year is the first step toward getting back to “normal” health fair events.
To provide for proper social distancing, this year’s events will not be featuring the Olathe or health fair event with informational booths and screenings. The public can expect those features to return to 2022’s early blood draw and health fair events, which will take place August 2022.
This year’s events will also require registration to a greater degree, allowing for walk-ins at the Montrose events only, on the date and at the times stated above.
Registration opens at 12 a.m. June 21 and will be available online and by phone (more information to be announced).
