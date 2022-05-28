To raise funds for employees unable to work, caregivers at Montrose Regional Health banded together to establish the Casual for a Cause program — allowing employees to wear jeans on payroll Fridays in exchange for donations to the fund.
The idea came from an employee-led hospital committee when the Friends & Family Fund was found to be low on supply. The fund helps pay for employees’ lost wages when they are unable to work due to a qualifying catastrophic event and lack paid time off. The fund has helped 14 caregivers at the hospital make ends meet when they need it most.
“It’s not easy to ask for help, especially financial help,” says Mollie Marsyla, payroll administrator and co-chair of the hospital’s Recruitment & Retention Committee, which helped develop the program. “This fund says that our fellow caregivers care enough to give a little to help each other out, no matter who you are.”
Participants must donate at least $3 per payday and abide by program rules – such as wearing the Casual for a Cause pin to notify patients and wearing only appropriate jeans. The hospital seeks to maintain a professional environment while also supporting caregivers.
Montrose Regional Health’s vision includes being the healthcare employer of choice, which includes employee-led initiatives to assess caregiver needs and create a supportive environment for caregivers.
Earlier this year, the hospital was named a Best-in-Class Employer by Gallagher, which found the hospital excels in optimizing employee and organizational wellbeing.
