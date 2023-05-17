Montrose Regional Health announced Sally O’Connor, the hospital’s director of Care Coordination, has been named the winner of the 2023 CHC Dan Wilford Award for Compassion and Community Service.

The award is for her dedication to the hospital and the surrounding community, going to great lengths to ensure patients receive great care inside and outside the hospital.



