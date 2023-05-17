Nominees for the 2023 Dan Wilford Award. From left to right: Wendy Knifer, Admissions; Corin Middleton, Intensive Care Unit; Chelsie Kukulan, Medical Imaging; Brad Carrico, Plant & Engineering; Fred Schmidt, Mountain View Therapy; Mary Jo Anleitner, Mountain View Therapy; Sally O’Connor, Care Coordination; Nima Sherpa, Acute Rehabilitation Unit. (Submitted photo/MRH)
Sally O’Connor, director of Care Coordination at Montrose Regional Health, received the 2023 Dan Wilford Award. (Submitted photo/MRH)
Montrose Regional Health announced Sally O’Connor, the hospital’s director of Care Coordination, has been named the winner of the 2023 CHC Dan Wilford Award for Compassion and Community Service.
The award is for her dedication to the hospital and the surrounding community, going to great lengths to ensure patients receive great care inside and outside the hospital.
“I am the result of my team,” said O’Connor, giving credit to the case management and surrounding supportive environment around her. “My team does this work every day, I’m just lucky it was written down on paper for me.”
O’Connor’s nomination reads of her tireless efforts to serve the needs of hospital patients. One story in the nomination brought attention to the great lengths O’Connor went to locate a patient’s family member: after exhausting all avenues, she enlisted the help of the consulate of the patient’s host country. The consulate was able to locate the patient’s sister, allowing for arrangements to be made to discharge the patient into her care.
In another story, O’Connor spent numerous hours working with various federal and state agencies to seek approval for a 21-year-old patient to receive a bowel transplant.
Throughout the nomination, stories of O’Connor’s compassion and energy to improve the lives of patients are well-detailed.
The award, named after Dan Wilford, a founding Community Hospital Corporation board member and retired CEO of Memorial Hermann Healthcare System of Houston, Texas, represents outstanding care and remarkable concern for a community and its local hospital. CHC provides consultative services to Montrose Regional Health, an independent non-profit hospital.
Other CHC Dan Wilford Award nominees from Montrose Regional Health included:
