Montrose Regional Health is adding more artificial intelligence (AI) technology to local communities with its new Aquilion Prime SP from Canon Medical Systems.
The machine features detailed imagery, faster scan times, and even AI-assisted technology.
“We are always striving for the best imaging technology to provide better results for our patients,” said Bodie Blowers, director of Medical Imaging at Montrose Regional Health, in a hospital news release.
The technology is called AiCE, which stands for Advanced Intelligent Clear-IQ Engine. AiCE uses Deep Learning image reconstruction to produce very detailed, clear imagery.
The “brain” of the CT accomplishes this by using high quality images to differentiate between signal noise – an occurrence that can create an unfocused image – and the person being scanned.
A CT scan combines X-ray images taken from different angles and computer processing to create a 3D view of your body and is often used to diagnose muscle and bone issues, pinpointing the location of a tumor or blood clot, and to guide procedures such as surgeries and biopsies.
Having advanced technology ensures patients have a fast experience with detailed imagery.
The technology allows for quick, confident clinical results by providing high-quality imagery unencumbered by factors that reduce visibility for caregivers. Additionally, the machine employs SEMAR – a sophisticated technique to reconstruct images, reducing metallic artifacts such as knee, hip, and shoulder prostheses, pacemakers, and metallic screws and rods in the body.
The result is a clear image that emphasizes the implant, supported bone and adjacent soft tissue – instead of rods and other artifacts.
Aside from the technological advances, the machine also has several features that make for a more comfortable experience for patients. The machine bore size is larger, providing relief for patients uncomfortable with tight spaces. This model is engineered to accommodate obese patients, allowing hospital staff to assist patients weighing several hundred pounds.
The machine’s laying surface can adjust higher/lower to accommodate patients of different heights and also move laterally – allowing patients to be moved side to side without having to physically move their own body position on the scanner bed. This is ideal for patients who may be experiencing pain or discomfort with movement or while lying down.
Additionally, the 160-slice capability means more photos per rotation – creating an experience that is incredibly fast. Patients in the new machine will experience very short “breath holds,” with many scans lasting around seven seconds or shorter.
“I have seen different CT scanners and suites over the years at different healthcare facilities. As a radiology professional for 28 years, this is by far the most capable and functional CT scanner and suite I have seen,” said Blowers.
Montrose Regional Health said the improved technology and better patient experience is why it is proud to invest in this type of technology.
