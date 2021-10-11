Garey Martinez and wife Aneta Martinez display Garey's award from Montrose Memorial Hospital's annual Fall Clinics. Martinez was honored for outstanding individual contribution for his work through Shepherd's Hand. (Submitted photo/MMH)
Dr. Jimmy Gilbert, Physician of the Year, stands with, from left, daughter Melanie Claassen, his wife Lynette, and daughter Allison Gilbert. (Submitted photo/MMH)
Garey Martinez, founder of Shepherd’s Hand, received accolades at Montrose Memorial Hospital’s 50th annual Fall Clinics event, where Dr. Jimmy Gilbert also was honored as Physician of the Year.
Representing the Fall Clinics Committee, Dr. Mary Vader recognized Martinez as an outstanding individual whose impact has a lasting effect on the community. Martinez started the nonprofit Shepherd’s Hand, working out of the back of local churches. This organization recently moved to its current location of 505 S. Second St. where volunteers feed, clothe, and provide showers, safety, counseling, and fellowship seven days a week.
“The community is so much better because of the generosity of Garey, (wife) Aneta and this organization,” Vader said.
The Physician of the Year is chosen based on the ongoing contribution to quality medical care, medical staff and hospital activities, community service activities and years of service.
Vader highlighted Gilbert’s many accomplishments since his arrival in Montrose in 2008 at a time when the community had a great need for a pulmonary specialist. He has since expanded sleep medicine services in the area.
Gilbert has served as the Chair of the Credentials Committee as well as a member of the Medical Executive Committee at Montrose Memorial Hospital. Additionally, Gilbert has brought much-needed specialty care to the local miners’ population. Gilbert and his wife Lynette have four children, Melanie Claassen, Allison Gilbert, Dr. Nadia Thyberg, and Adam Gilbert.
The Fall Clinics is an annual educational conference for medical professionals, attracting providers both local and out of state. T
opics for this year’s event included presentations on trust in healthcare, everyday leadership, update in medical literature, the past/present/future of pandemics, and various other clinical topics. The Fall Clinics event strives to improve physician competence and performance, patient outcomes, and personal and population health in the community.
