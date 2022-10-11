Hospital recognizes leadership at annual Fall Clinics

Sue Carmody, Dr. Bryce Lokey and Kjersten Davis were honored at the recent Fall Clinics for their leadership. (Courtesy photo/Montrose Regional Health )

At the 51st annual Fall Clinics event, the medical community recognized one community member, one advanced professional practitioner and one physician for their outstanding contributions to the hospital, the community and the medical staff.

Dr. Mary Vader, representing the Fall Clinics Committee, recognized Kjersten Davis, DVM, as an outstanding individual who is making a lasting impact on the Montrose community.



