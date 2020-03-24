Hospital shifts outpatient lab work offsite

Effective Wednesday, Montrose Memorial Hospital will move outpatient lab procedures to a new location to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus-2019).
Outpatient lab procedures will now take place at the site of Mountain View Therapy Pediatric Rehabilitation, located at 645 S. 5th St. across from San Juan Cancer Center. Operating hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Outpatient lab procedures have traditionally been performed onsite at MMH. With the emergence of COVID-19 in Montrose county, MMH will use this location until further notice in order to help protect patients and prevent the spread of COVID-19. The move is being made out of an abundance of caution for the community.
If your doctor instructs you to receive your labs from Montrose Memorial Hospital, please visit the new location at 645 S. 5th St. The new site includes Admissions personnel, which allows for lab patients to come directly to this location to receive services. MVT Pediatric Rehabilitation patients are currently not coming to this site for services as the hospital works to conserve resources and strengthen infection control measures.
Outpatient lab procedures include, but are not limited to, such procedures as weekly “INR” draws for patients on blood thinners, thyroid tests, complete blood count tests, and other blood tests ordered by providers.
