Hospital volunteers' efforts provide automated external defibrillators

From left, Amanda Chavez, Community Engagement manager; John Crane, Marilyn Ayer, Dennis Stevenson, Betty Hall and Leann Tobin, Chief Marketing & Philanthropy officer. Front, from left, David Noel, Ronda Kurz and Pat Koehler. (Submitted photo)
The volunteers at Montrose Regional Health donated $9,600 to purchase three automated external defibrillators (AED) for the hospital and associated clinics.
The donated funds were raised through sales at the Golden Leaf Giftshop and the used book sale program at the hospital. The AED’s will be placed in strategic and high traffic areas in the hospital and at the clinics.
“The impact of having additional automatic external defibrillators is invaluable to the person and family of the one saved by the equipment. Instances of cardiac arrest and heart attacks are common occurrences everywhere. An automatic external defibrillator is a life-saving device that needs to be available in as many buildings as possible in our community. We are very grateful to the volunteers at MRH for their generous donation,” said John Crane, director of MRH Cardiology Services.
MRH has more than 50 volunteers who contribute countless hours throughout the hospital donating their time, energy, and compassion to help patients and caregivers.
In addition to their work in various departments, the volunteers participate in fundraising activities and run the Golden Leaf Gift Shop. All money earned by the volunteers is given back to the hospital to help purchase equipment.
