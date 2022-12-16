Hospital volunteers' efforts provide automated external defibrillators

From left, Amanda Chavez, Community Engagement manager; John Crane, Marilyn Ayer, Dennis Stevenson, Betty Hall and Leann Tobin, Chief Marketing & Philanthropy officer. Front, from left, David Noel, Ronda Kurz and Pat Koehler. (Submitted photo)

The volunteers at Montrose Regional Health donated $9,600 to purchase three automated external defibrillators (AED) for the hospital and associated clinics.

The donated funds were raised through sales at the Golden Leaf Giftshop and the used book sale program at the hospital. The AED’s will be placed in strategic and high traffic areas in the hospital and at the clinics.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?