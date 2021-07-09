Maybe Sgt. Chuck Searcy thought he’d seen everything by way of animal calls.
Turns out, he hadn’t. The call that came into Montrose County Sheriff’s Office animal control Thursday night was for a “kangaroo or a wallaby” wandering down Jay Jay Road.
Yes, you read that right.
“I just looked for anything hoppy down the road,” Searcy said Friday morning, although at the time he wasn’t entirely certain what a wallaby looked like.
The caller was on hand when Searcy arrived, and pointed out the straying marsupial. Plus, he showed Searcy a picture “to make sure I knew they weren’t crazy.” (You can read the reporting party's account of the call at https://www.facebook.com/MontroseCountySO/. You will not be sorry!)
How does one catch a wallaby on a walkabout? Searcy had to learn that on the fly — along with a Colorado State Patrol trooper and three citizens who assisted and pursued the wallaby for about 45 minutes.
After a bit, along came a woman, Searcy said. She had one essential question: Have you seen a wallaby?
They had.
The animal took off down the road, and Searcy followed at a slow pace in his patrol unit, with lights flashing.
“We were in hot pursuit of the wild wallaby. I have no idea how to catch a wallaby,” he said.
The wallaby traveled about a quarter mile, then seemed to recognize where it was. “It ran down right when it got to the driveway, took a left turn, and headed home,” Searcy said.
He hasn’t yet determined how the creature more commonly associated with Australia than with western Colorado escaped, and he did not identify the owner.
“It sounds like it sticks around the house quite a bit. It’s a well-taken care of and loved animal,” Searcy said.
The wallaby won’t be headed to court for eluding peace officers, despite leading them on a chase. “Since it went home on its own accord, we’ll let this one lie,” Searcy said.
Once the animal was safely home, there was one more thing to do.
“We had to get a selfie afterwards,” the sergeant said. “That’s what you do, right?”
Well. Of course.
