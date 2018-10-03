Recently, I had the pleasure of speaking with Bill Capodagli the author of “The Disney Way”, which was named as one of Fortune magazine’s Best Business Books and it’s been a consistent bestseller for 20 years now, which is kind of unheard of. Through Region 10, Western Colorado businesses have a limited opportunity this October to experience Bill and “The Disney Way” three-day workshop; which is focused on giving seasoned and new entrepreneurs actionable strategies to grow and thrive in today’s economy.
Q: Bill, share with me how “The Disney Way” was discovered?
A: Back in the 1980s, many of our clients were asking us to come in and identify their key business processes. Then we would search the world for companies that were the best of the best in those given processes, whether they be HR or training or manufacturing or whatever.
Disney would consistently come up as one of the best of the best. Not only in customer service and innovation and creativity but in the areas of turnover and training and even manufacturing.
So we started to use Disney as a model and in my research, I found that Walt was once asked a secret to his success was before he would start any new project, he would think of four things. He would dream of ways of doing business that had never been done before. He would test those dreams against his values and beliefs. He would dare to take the risks to make those dreams come true and lastly, he’d put plans together so his dreams do become a reality. So dream, believe, dare, do, became a model that’s what we used with our clients to help them improve their customer service, their leadership, their innovation.
Q: In your 30-plus years of consulting, what have you noticed as the pivotal difference, especially in the digital age, why some businesses continue to grow and others are basically closing up shop?
A: The entrepreneurial spirit is what drives our country. The large companies, sure, they provide a lot of jobs and contribute a lot to the economy. But it’s small businesses that are the majority of the employers.
Twenty years ago, if you were to experience bad customer service at a local restaurant, statistics show that you could tell 16 people about your bad experience and 3 percent of the people will tell more than 20 people about their bad experience. Today with Facebook and Twitter and everyone is carrying around a high definition video camera that can record your bad service experience, and you can go online and who knows how many thousands or tens of thousands of people you tell about your bad experience, so it’s even more critical than it was 20 years ago to make sure that you’re providing really superior service.
There’s a whole new chapter in “The Disney Way” called Love Is The Real Pixie Dust. Even before McGraw-Hill asked us to write a new edition, I was kicking around the question why is it that some companies continue to thrive and others fail or just aren’t as successful?
It came to me that it’s really the love that Walt instilled in his company and love for his people. Love for his guests. Love for his product. And lastly, love for himself. You know, liking himself. And I think he instilled that into the company and it has thrived for almost a century now.
Q: I’m sure you’ve come across the pragmatic business owners that say, “I don’t have time for love. We need revenues up and expenses down!” How do you approach small businesses and say, “By the way, you need to love more.” It sounds a little hippie, like let’s all hug a tree and drink $10 kale smoothies.
A: It does. But over the last 20 years, if you were to try to guess what the best stock performing company would be, you would think Google and Netflix and Apple. It’s actually Southwest Airlines. Their symbol on the New York Stock Exchange is LUV for love. And love is a part of their culture and brand icons. Walt said, “If you take care of these principles if you take care of your frontline employees, and if you take care of your product, you basically take care of the love aspect and the bottom line will follow.” Love is just a tangible way of showing you care in every aspect of your business.
If you’ve ever flown Southwest, humor is a big part of their culture, as well. They want people to have a good time. They want people to use humor when engaging with fellow employees and they want people to use humor engaging with the customer. So they go to great lengths to hire people that want to have a good time and still work hard. And it works.
Next week, we’ll continue the conversation with Bill on developing a successful customer-driven business and how government entities are creating positive communal changes with these simple strategies.
Sonia Dumas is a pragmatist who enjoys building relationships. She invests her time between the Montrose Downtown Development Authority and as a marketing strategist for financial advisors at curiohaus.com.
