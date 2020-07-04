Humility instead of hubris

As our nation celebrates the 244th anniversary of our independence, let’s remember these poignant words from the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Recently this ideal has been severely tested as we have been embroiled in a huge amount of cultural insanity with the COVID-19 pandemic and the fallout from the brutal murder of George Floyd. I appreciated what my friend, pastor Buddy Cook, shared two weeks ago in his Pastor’s Perspective article. So, I’m going to add to what he said. He quoted the passage that we need to be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry (James 1:19). I believe the key to this is humility.
We have seen, unfortunately, hubris, narcissism, and hedonism from the highest levels of government down through the rank and file of many of the protesters.
The expressions of pride that intentionally hurt others regardless of race, social class, or adherence to COVID-19 guidelines are extremely harmful. They pigeon-hole anyone who disagrees, as it were, into the category of non-person. Once that happens, like what happened in Nazi Germany when they considered all Jews “non-persons,” you are ripe for a holocaust.
That is why we need to practice humility. The best definition I found is from the Apostle Paul in Philippians 2:3-4. It reads 3 Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, 4 not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others.
Imagine if we all displayed this kind of humility with COVID-19 or the cultural crisis. We would still have problems, to be sure, but they would be dealt with in a more humane and hospitable manner.
Valuing others above ourselves does not mean we have to agree with them on everything, but it does help in accepting who they are and seriously and thoughtfully considering their opinion on the issues.
This will demonstrate we value them as a person. Then, when we consider their needs and not just our own, it provides a fertile seedbed to debate issues and bring resolution to the problems that are dividing our country.
The ancient King Solomon told us in Proverbs 3:34, “God opposes the proud but shows favor to the humble.” Jesus quoted that as well in Matthew 23:12 12 For those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted. There he was encouraging his followers to be servants of others. Think what that would look like on the national stage if our leaders, government, institutional and movement leaders, took on the challenge of being servant-leaders. I believe there would be a countercultural revolution of cooperation like we have never seen before!
So, what does this look like on the personal level? I can only talk about myself, a white, middle-class pastor. First, I acknowledge my lack of understanding concerning the issues. With COVID-19, I’m not a medical expert. With the cultural upheaval, I have never been black and that leaves me with a deficit of understanding. I can, however, expose myself to different and often conflicting points of view to find the “truth” in the overlap of ideas.
Next, I need to think of others first. If wearing a mask makes someone else feel more comfortable, then why not wear a mask in their presence as we work through the coronavirus together? In my church, we have the entire spectrum from 100% maskers to the never wear maskers. For our men’s groups in the restaurants, I always wear my mask to follow the guidelines but also to defer to the sensibilities of others.
Third, I need to confess I have blown it. Where I have said insensitive things about others, I need to confess that and work toward reconciliation. I know I’m not to allow unwholesome talk to come out of my mouth but only speech that builds up others (Eph. 4:29). Lastly, I need to force myself to empathize with those who are different from me. I must attempt to wear their shoes for a while. This involves taking time to get to know people who are different or those who have a conflicting point of view. While it is not always comfortable, I have found engaging people who are different enriching.
Dr. Alveta King (the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.) consistently tries to do this. The other day while commenting on the attempt to remove the statue of Theodore Roosevelt at the New York Museum of Natural History depicting the white supremacy of Roosevelt riding on a horse with an African American walking on one side and a Native American walking on the other, she said, "I believe it is very important even with the Teddy Roosevelt statue ... [to be] saying, we need to see this whole issue. These are all Americans. So that is really what they would encourage us to do and encourage us to pray, communicate, love each other.
"If you find yourself going into a rage over a statue, step back and reexamine the human heart and what we can do together to discuss and resolve this without destruction and with violence."
Earlier she commented that with these statues, it would be better to place plaques as learning tools beside them.
We have much to be thankful for living on the Western Slope in Montrose, Colorado. We value living in a small town where many outdoor recreation opportunities abound. If we valued the city, we would likely live there.
Like Pastor Buddy, I am confident that better days are ahead; but we must apply the faith and love that Buddy expressed and the humility that I have addressed as a foundation. I believe with all my heart that God is still in control and has allowed these confusing times to shape us. As we respond in humility, it will open our hearts to His shaping our community into people who are filled with care and compassion for one another. To me that is the greatest expression of “independence.”
